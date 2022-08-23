Flip Circus Coming to Westfield Brandon This Week

Flip Circus is bringing its brand new high-energy show to Tampa Bay! It's happening at Westfield Brandon from August 24-29.

The show features performers from all around the world, including talented members of Bingo Troupe from Ukraine. They had to escape the war in Ukraine in order to get to the U.S. to join Flip Circus' tour earlier this year.

Flip Circus is an intimate high-energy show that takes place under an air conditioned big top tent. It's sure to be fun for the whole family, no seat is more than 50 feet from the ring.

For more information, head to FlipCircus.com.