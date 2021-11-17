Watch
Fleishigs Magazine Thanksgivukkah Cooking Demo

Fleishig's Magazine
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 09:24:35-05

With Thanksgiving and Hanukkah back-to-back this year, Shifra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Fleishigs--the #1 kosher magazine in the U.S.--helps viewers at home seamlessly pull off both holidays with one harvest-themed menu, straight out of Fleishigs’ new Hanukkah issue. Shifra demonstrates how to effortlessly blend the festive flavors of Thanksgiving & Hanukkah with reimagined recipes like Leftover Turkey Poutine and Middle Eastern-Inspired Kale & Green Bean Salad.

For more inspiration, follow @Fleishigsmag.

