Solo Arte Productions announces Grammy-Award winning Flamengo Guitarist Antonio Rey will play in Tampa, Sunday, December 19th. Antonio Rey is regarded by flamenco aficionados as among the one or two premier flamenco guitar virtuosos performing today.

The performance will be at 4 p.m. at Centro Asturiano de Tampa Theatre. Tickets are $35 per person.

Visit http://www.soloarteproductions.com/events for tickets.