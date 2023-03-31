Watch Now
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana Performing at the Straz Center Tonight!

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, the nation’s most prominent flamenco and Spanish dance company, is performing at the Straz Center tonight - March 31!
They will be performing Fronteras, a new work that is an investigation of life and connectedness. Using flamenco’s innate ability to embody and express the full range of the human condition, the piece probes our emotional boundaries by questioning their very existence. Fronteras underscores that flamenco does not understand nor accept borders; rather it is our means of connection and expression, giving the artist power to supersede these limitations.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana's show is tonight - March 31 - at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

