Carley has taken on the challenge of running her FIRST 5k at Disney in January! To help make her journey successful, we have partnered with Fit2Run!

More on Fit2Run:

At Fit2Run, a family owned company, we pride ourselves on strong community involvement and make strides to empower athletes of all fitness levels to embrace a more active lifestyle. Our fit experts work with each guest to help them discover the tools they need to reach their running and fitness goals. At Fit2Run, we know fit!

www.fit2run.com

4 location in Tampa Bay!