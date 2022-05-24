Watch
First-of-Its-Kind National Canine Cancer Registry Offers Ray of Hope to Dog Lovers

We talk about an important registry for you pets.
May 24, 2022
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs will, at some stage in their life, develop a tumor, and almost 50% of dogs over age 10 will develop cancer. 

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange) is a first-of-its-kind national Canine Cancer Registry and Cancer Care Index that provides the veterinary community and canine pet owners with important incidence and prevalence data to guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment decisions, and that is intended to help improve canine cancer care and build a community of hope for all dog lovers. 

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E Registry begins with a retrospective review of de-identified and anonymous canine patient records that will continue to grow as additional retrospective clinical data is provided by additional veterinary clinics that join the Registry, and as pet owners upload their dog’s medical records, at no cost. The Registry is striving to enroll as many veterinary clinics as possible across the country. 

All research and academia related activities are de-identified and anonymized, following all General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines, to ensure 100% participant and veterinary information protection. 

The Registry also includes the first nationwide Gallup survey of dog owners addressing their experience with canine cancer. 

For more information visit takechargeregistry.com

