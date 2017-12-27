First Night St. Petersburg is Florida's largest all ages, family-friendly New Year's Eve Celebration of the Arts. This is First Night’s 25th year of bringing art to unexpected places throughout St. Pete. We provide entertainment and fun for the whole family! On Sunday, Dec. 31 we will host an exciting evening of music, dance, theater, interactive and hands-on art projects, fire resolution sculptures and fireworks in more than 20 venues throughout downtown St. Petersburg from 4 p.m. until midnight. Admission buttons are available on our website, or at local participating venues (listed on our site), with discounts for advance purchase before Dec. 30.

Visit www.firstnightstpete.com for more information.