Fine-Free Libraries and HAAL Pass

On Jan. 1, Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) became the largest

system of its kind in the country to eliminate fines for overdue materials. The new initiative is called "Just Bring it Back."

Library officials hope that eliminating the fines will encourage more people to take advantage of what libraries have to offer. Beginning Jan. 1, borrowed books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, and more will automatically be renewed up to two times, unless someone else is waiting. The grace period – the time between an item’s due-date and imposition of the no-borrowing penalty — is increased from

seven days to eight.

The new approach doesn’t entirely eliminate consequences or fees. Borrowing privileges and access to some online services will be rescinded until the items are returned. Library patrons will be charged for lost or damaged materials, including those 60 days past due. Any fines posted to a cardholder’s account before Jan. 1, 2018 are still owed. However, the “Just Bring it Back” initiative can still be a guilt-free way to get back in the borrowing game.

Another recent major initiative is HAAL Pass (Hillsborough All Access Libraries), a new

partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools. Public school students in K-12,

including charter schools, don't need to be library card holders - or even apply for a card - to check out books, printed materials, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks, or to use a wide variety of online resources and learning tools from the public library system. All they need is their 7- digit student ID number.

