Finding Magic Mike Series on HBO Max

How Does a Regular Joe Become a Magic Mike? We find out by speaking to Actor Adam Rodriguez who is also the host and judge of the new modern dance competition series.

The show, Finding Magic Mike is based on Steven Soderberg’s Original hit film that starred Rodriguez alongside Channing Tatum, Magic Mike.

The series on HBO Max takes ten regular guys who have “lost their magic” and are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls - and more - as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.