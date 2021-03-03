Menu

Finding Bigfoot streaming now on Discovery Plus

Finding Bigfoot on Discovery Plus
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 03, 2021
Streaming now on discovery plus, "Finding Bigfoot, The Search Continues."

For six seasons of Finding Bigfoot -- one of Animal Planet’s most popular series -- four fearless explorers covered thousands of miles of uncharted territory in 38 states and eight countries on a mission to locate elusive sasquatches.
Now, as the U.S. has been in lockdown due to COVID-19, Bigfoot sightings over the past year have greatly increased. These multiple sightings coupled with advancements in surveillance and tracking technology have convinced the original BFRO team to get back into the woods for their biggest investigations to date with the best evidence the team has ever had.
For the first time in three years, the team reunites to visit hotspots in the U.S. to once and for all prove the elusive Bigfoot exists in FINDING BIGFOOT: THE SEARCH CONTINUES exclusively on Discovery+.
We sit down with Evidence Analyst for the BFRO, Cliff Barackman and he tells us about his very successful expedition and what they uncovered on their mission! Plus how the pandemic impacted the search for big foot!

You can watch the special now on Discovery Plus.

