Financial Resolutions: 62% of Americans feel Optimistic about 2022

Financial Resolutions for 2022
Posted at 9:29 AM, Jan 10, 2022
Don’t pop the champagne just yet, but there are signs people are growing increasingly hopeful about 2022. According to the latest Fidelity Investment’s New Year Financial Resolutions Study, almost two-thirds of Americans say they are confident they’ll be better off financially in the year ahead. Even so, inflation and high costs are top concerns for many. Joining us with insights and more from the study is Head of Life Events at Fidelity Investments, Stacey Watson.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:  FIDELITY.COM/LIFEEVENTS 

This segment is paid for by Fidelity Investments

