Financial Literacy for High School Students

Would it surprise you to know that high school students, like most Americans overall, display a strikingly low level of financial knowledge? 75% of students graduate unprepared for basic financial tasks like managing a budget, building credit, and saving for their future.

Financial mistakes during early adulthood could have meaningful consequences post-graduation. A lack of financial literacy is linked to less confidence, higher debt and less savings, on average.

Across classrooms, there’s a growing need for financial education and that is where Intuit and Suh Family Foundation come in.

Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation are partnering with five of the nation’s biggest and most underserved school districts to fully scale and roll out personal finance education. This ensures teachers, staff and local partnering nonprofits can continue to leverage financial education in future years.

Many of today’s teachers went to school to teach subjects like History or English and are tasked with teaching core finance topics to kids. Through the program, teachers gain confidence when they’re given curriculum and resources to teach high school students about essential topics, such as wealth building, credit management, investing, and more.

The program is part of Intuit’s greater corporate responsibility mission to help underserved students build financial and career skills. Through educational simulations with TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, Intuit provides real-world tools to help students build smart money habits.

For more information, visit Intuit.com/FinancialBasics.