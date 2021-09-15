Final Push to Clear the Shelters SPCA Tampa Bay

Watch
This year’s national pet adoption celebration called Clear the Shelters started Aug. 23 and for SPCA Tampa Bay concludes on Sat., Sept. 18. On September 18, each adoption fee paid will generate a donation gift from our sponsor, Catalina Marketing! So come adopt the new fuzzy friend of your dreams – dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, birds. Bringing home your new pet will help animals still at the shelter. SPCA Tampa Bay is open to the public on Wednesday and they currently have 60 animals up for adoption. Our medical team is also working on a few animals that just came in from the hurricane-impacted area on the Gulf Coast.

SPCA Tampa Bay lists all their adoptable animals on the website at spcatampabay.org and click on the Adopt section.

Learn more at spcatampabay.org.

