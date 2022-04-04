Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Film Director Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow The Bubble
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:52:33-04

Judd Apatow's latest comedy follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they attempt to complete a film. We chat with the director about the process of filming during the pandemic. "The Bubble" is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com