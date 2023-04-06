Watch Now
File Your Taxes With Cash App This Tax Season

Nearly a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes. The tax deadline is near! Don't stress about filing those returns at the last minute, because now there's an app for that.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 07:55:39-04

Lyza is a busy mom juggling work and two kids. She’s got a lot on her plate, especially with taxes looming overhead. “I just keep putting it off,” says Lyza.

She then discovered Cash App Taxes. The authorized e-file provider allows her to file her taxes in just a few minutes — all from the comfort of her phone or computer. With easy-to-follow steps, Lyza can even snap a picture of her W-2 form and let the app do the work for her. “It’s very easy and free to use. I really like that,” says Lyza.

“Not only is it fast and easy to file with us, it's completely free for state and federal returns. From start to finish. No hidden fees, charges, or surprises. We’ve filed over 9 million returns without charging anyone a penny to file,” says Christina Taylor, tax expert for Cash App Taxes. She says many Americans are turning to digital tools during tax season to save time and money.

“Many simply like the flexibility, and Cash App Taxes provides a do-it-yourself option that’s great for busy individuals like Lyza. And I can tell you from talking with many working Americans, that saving time and money, and filing taxes correctly is really top of mind this year,” says Taylor.

As for Lyza, she’s looking forward to maximizing her refund this year.

“Every penny counts.”

