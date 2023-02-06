Watch Now
Fifth & Final Season of 'Million Little Things' Kicks Off This Week

Posted at 10:05 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:05:04-05

The fifth and final season of ABC's "Million Little Things" kicks off this Wednesday. We caught up with James Roday Rodriguez and Allison Miller to talk about what you can expect as the cast gets ready to say goodbye.

Season four saw our “A Million Little Things” friend group face many challenges. Some humorous, others heartbreaking, but all made easier by the love and support these friends show each other.

Back together and stronger than ever, Gary and Maggie set their sights on having a child last season, but just as they got good news amidst their difficult fertility journey, Gary learned his cancer was back.

This season will be a challenging one for Maggie, balancing her pregnancy, a demanding job as a successful radio host, and her worry over what the future holds for her and her growing family.

Gary, faced with his own mortality, must make some difficult choices about his future that force him to do the one thing that’s always been the hardest for him — need someone.

In the season five premiere episode titled “the last dance,” the family of friends gathers once again to celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly. Meanwhile, Katherine shows Maggie the secret to registering for baby gifts, and Rome supports his father through a difficult transition on the season premiere of “A Million Little Things,” airing Wednesday, February 8 at 10pm EST on ABC.

