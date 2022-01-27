Felt Grocery Store Installation, "Tampa Fresh Foods"

On January 20, 2022, British artist Lucy Sparrow unveiled her most ambitious project to date, an immersive art installation and fully functioning supermarket, Lucy Sparrow’s Tampa Fresh Foods within Water Street Tampa. Over two years in the making and stocked with over 50,000 hand-created felt artworks, Tampa Fresh Foods will be a love letter to the Sunshine State, with Tampa firmly positioned as the artist’s muse. Tampa Fresh Foods is presented by the Vinik Family Foundation in partnership with the non-profit organization Art Production Fund.

Inside the store, a fully felted produce department will be stocked with Florida’s home-grown favorites including citrus fruits, peppers, watermelons, snap beans and potatoes, as well as a full seafood counter laden with hand-made local fare; mullet, clams, shrimp, blue and stone crabs. Guests can build a bespoke artwork from the Cuban sandwich bar or visit the Tampa Fresh Foods humidor, a temperature controlled walk-in zone featuring classic felted cigars, sold as singles or in hand-painted boxes.

Visitors will find Tampa Fresh Foods conveniently located within Water Street Tampa and in close proximity to a variety of other Tampa cultural sites. Situated at 1050 Water Street in downtown Tampa, Water Street Tampa celebrates the best of Tampa – great weather, waterfront views, live music and exceptional dining.

The exhibit is open every day from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. For more information, please visit TampaFreshFoods.net.

