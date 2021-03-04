Feel Good Essentials

Whether it's your go-to handbag that keeps it organized or that shower ritual before bed, we all have little things that make us feel better from day to day. We've gathered up some new and award-winning products and one of them will actually physically make you feel better today.

Nightime Shower Ritual

Olay Body Care Collection with Retinol

PRICE: $5.99 - $7.99

SHOP: Olay.com and Most Major Retailers

Take off the day and get healthier-looking skin in your sleep with this innovative duo from the body skincare experts: Olay Body Wash and Rinse-Off Body Conditioner with Retinol. Experts added the high-end skincare ingredient retinol to these two products, and they work overnight to moisturize to improve skin 3X better than the leading body wash, transforming your skin to look vibrant and radiant. Olay’s premium body care collection with Retinol is dermatologist-approved and available at most major retailers.

A Skin Awakening Face Wash

Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser

PRICE: $38.00

SHOP: www.Epionce.com

An Epionce favorite and four-time NewBeauty® Beauty Choice Award winner, Lytic Gel Cleanser is a must-have for oily and problem skin types. It effectively dissolves dirt, oil and makeup, and calms the visible appearance of irritated skin without over-drying or leaving the skin feeling tight or stripped of its natural oils.

Key Benefits

• Removes stubborn dirt, oil and makeup

• Cleanses without irritation or over-drying

• Refreshes and calms problem skin

That Go-To Purse That Makes You Feel So Very Organized and Somewhat of a Minimalist. Well, maybe… you can fit a lot in here

ili New York Leather Accordion Bag

PRICE: $69.95

SHOP: www.ilinewyork.com

You can't leave the house without your cellphone and a few essentials! Our ili New York leather accordion cellphone cross-body fits the bill! Adjustable strap, credit card slots, phone pocket, and secure zip compartment. Smooth leather small crossbody phone bag comes in 16 unique colors. RFID blocking lining and flap closure with a six credit card slotted zip compartment. Dimensions: 4.75 x 7.5 x 1.25 in. 100% genuine leather products made by skilled artisans who take pride in their workmanship. From ili New York, in business over 30 years.

This Last Essential Actually Makes You Physically FEEL Better

BIOLYTE The IV in a Bottle

PRICE: $3.49

SHOP: Publix

BIOLYTE, The IV in a bottle is the world's first liquid supplement the same benefits of IV rehydration therapy, but in a drinkable form. (So it's literally what it sounds like - it's a drinkable IV bag!) It has 650% more electrolytes than the leading sports drink and only 1/3 of the sugar (Plus our sugar is natural, like the sugar found in fruit). It comes in three delicious flavors (tropical, berry and citrus),and each naturally flavored bottle has clean ingredients like milk thistle (rid your body of toxins), ginger root (reduce nausea) and B Vitamins (boost of energy).BIOLYTE is physician-formulated (created by a physician in Atlanta when his wife was battling breast cancer and was struggling to make it through chemotherapy due to severe dehydration). He found a way to bring the IV bag home to her so she could reap the benefits of IV rehydration therapy easily and frequently. It quickly became known as the feel better in a bottle. Uses for BIOLYTE: when you are feeling run down, fatigued, nauseous, overindulged, cramps, stomach illness --> after hard workouts, when you have the flu/ covid/ sicknesses, afternoon slump, not feeling 100%, pregnant moms with morning sickness, POTS, people fighting cancer, etc.

Learn about these products and more at Sharetheglam.com.