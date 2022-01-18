Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Feel ‘Fitacular’ in 2022

items.[0].videoTitle
Feel "Fitacular" in 2022 with Planet Fitness
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 09:22:31-05

It’s 2022, and with the new year comes a newfound sense of optimism and hope for what we all want to achieve in the months to come. As we start to put those New Year’s resolutions into action, it’s more important now than ever to prioritize your physical and mental wellbeing, and part of that is by making time for fitness.

With a fresh, New Year officially underway, Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage is here to share tips and tricks on kickstarting a fitness routine in and how we can Feel Fitacular™ in the New Year and beyond!

Paid for by Planet Fitness

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com