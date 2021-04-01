Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce Program Now Accepting Applications!

Struggling to find employment? Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce program is now accepting applications - offering courses across three industries: culinary, warehouse logistics, and truck driving. Students earn a stipend, learn soft skills, gain customer service, interview, and resume writing experience, and obtain industry-standard certifications to enhance job prospects. FRESHforce addresses food insecurity by empowering individuals with the skills needed to gain financial stability.

Registration for the next FRESHforce cohort is now open! Visit:

https://feedingtampabay.org/ways-weserve/freshforce

