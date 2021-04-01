Menu

Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce Program Now Accepting Applications!

Feeding Tampa Bay Freshforce Program
Posted at 9:33 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 09:33:19-04

Struggling to find employment? Feeding Tampa Bay's FRESHforce program is now accepting applications - offering courses across three industries: culinary, warehouse logistics, and truck driving. Students earn a stipend, learn soft skills, gain customer service, interview, and resume writing experience, and obtain industry-standard certifications to enhance job prospects. FRESHforce addresses food insecurity by empowering individuals with the skills needed to gain financial stability.

Registration for the next FRESHforce cohort is now open! Visit:
https://feedingtampabay.org/ways-weserve/freshforce

