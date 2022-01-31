Feeding Tampa Bay Serving 10 Counties

Food insecurity remains a challenge for nearly 1 million throughout the Tampa Bay area. With continuing supply chain issues, inflation, changes in tax relief and delays in SNAP payments that number could increase. Feeding Tampa Bay is the 'hub' for hunger-relief throughout West Central Florida and on today's show Thomas Mantz, president and CO of FTB, will share the many opportunities they have through programs and partnerships to "come in for a meal and walk out with a future".
Visit Feeding Tampa Bay's website here.