Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Feeding Tampa Bay Serving 10 Counties

items.[0].videoTitle
Feeding Tampa Bay
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 08:46:41-05

Food insecurity remains a challenge for nearly 1 million throughout the Tampa Bay area. With continuing supply chain issues, inflation, changes in tax relief and delays in SNAP payments that number could increase. Feeding Tampa Bay is the 'hub' for hunger-relief throughout West Central Florida and on today's show Thomas Mantz, president and CO of FTB, will share the many opportunities they have through programs and partnerships to "come in for a meal and walk out with a future".

Visit Feeding Tampa Bay's website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com