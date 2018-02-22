Feeding Tampa Bay Fundraiser

All day Thursday, Feb. 22, Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants across Tampa Bay, will

donate half of every fundraiser sale to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Want to help Feeding Tampa Bay? Have lunch or dinner at any Tampa restaurant and

mention the fundraiser before paying at the register.

Feeding Tampa Bay is the largest food rescue and distribution organization in the Tampa

Bay-area.

Money you help raise during this fundraiser will help Feeding Tampa Bay continue to

provide meals to the more than 700,000 food insecure children, families and seniors in the

community. Click here for more information.