Feeding Tampa Bay food drive at Famous Tate locations

Famous Tate Pack the Pantries
Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 09:19:08-04

Since 1954, Famous Tate has been serving the Tampa Bay area with great deals on appliances and, more recently, bedding. As a member of BrandSource, a national buying group with over $17 billion in annual sales volume, we provide our customers with the best values possible. Visit our showrooms to see the latest innovations in major appliances and sleep products, or shop online and get assistance from one of our product experts on live chat!

Learn how you can donate: https://www.abcactionnews.com/community/pack-the-pantry
Famous Tate - 11 Tampa Bay Area locations
Website: famoustate.com
Facebook Link: facebook.com/famoustate

Sponsored by: Famous Tate

