Feeding Tampa Bay Breaks Ground on New Facility

Our friends at Feeding Tampa Bay started this year off with a bang as they move closer to their goal of a hunger-free Tampa Bay by 2025.

Our Food for Families virtual food drive is one way you can help. Visit ABCActionNews.com/Gives to donate. Just $1 will provide 5 meals, so truly any amount helps!

Feeding Tampa Bay recently broke ground on a new facility that will be nearly twice the size of its current warehouse. The building, set to open in early 2024, is the largest social services capital project in Tampa Bay history.

It will have the capacity to store and provide twice the amount of fresh produce and perishable goods to our neighbors. A new state-of-the-art production and training kitchen will allow them to provide 5,000 fresh, daily-prepared meals. In total, they will be able to provide 75 million more meals per year.

The new facility will also be a one-stop shop for individuals and families to access key support services. There will be onsite medical services, grocery and restaurant services, financial counseling, and access to benefits like SNAP and WIC.

This new space will activate 50% more volunteers and community involvement.

The new facility will not just be a food bank, but also a place that serves and uplifts our neighbors in multiple ways.