Feeding Tampa Bay and BayCare Team Up to Create Healthier Tampa Bay

We welcome Thomas Mantz back to the show to give us an update on how our community is doing with inflation so clearly on the rise. Feeding Tampa Bay could sure use our help. Thomas discusses Food for Families presented by BayCare

Thomas and Keri discuss with us the intersection between food and good health. They explain the synergy between Feeding Tampa Bay and BayCare and how the partnership launched.

They also discuss “Better Together.” An initiative that will take all of us to continue to lift our community toward a life of health and capability. From FTB placing nutritious meals on tables throughout West Central Florida, joined by BayCare addressing our healthcare needs beginning with the foods we eat - you can help too - Joining ABC - Food for Families

Food for Families - abcactionnews.com/food feedingtampabay.org/findfood

