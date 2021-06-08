Feeding Tampa Bay - An Organization Dedicated To #HonorALL

Feeding Tampa Bay is known throughout our community as first responders in times of crisis and as the solution and hub for hunger relief in Tampa Bay. Their mission is providing healthy food on tables and connecting those in their care with the support they need not just to survive but to thrive. How do they serve over 1 million with dignity and respect? It starts with their team.
To address the 1 million in need throughout the 10 counties that make up what we know as the 'Tampa Bay' area, FTB is hiring. What opportunities are available and how can viewers apply? https://feedingtampabay.org/careers
