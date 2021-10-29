Watch
Feeding Pinellas Community Empowerment Unveiling

Feeding Pinellas
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 09:42:09-04

For 39 years, Feeding Tampa Bay has diligently served the residents in its 10-county region who face hunger. Now, in the march to end hunger across the region and recognize the unique needs of residents right where they live, we are launching county-specific program extensions to further lift our communities. This week we begin with Feeding Pinellas. An effort that will serve as the local heart for other programs within the county.

Trinity Cafe has served our community for 20 years! We know during the pandemic the delicious chef-prepared meals were a lifesaver for many homebound seniors and individuals across our area, now Feeding Pinellas celebrates the opening of the 3rd Trinity Cafe location and a new chef! we hear it's a family affair and they're serving dinner!

Officially Opening November 1st! Trinity Cafe - Dinner Service Feeding Pinellas Empowerment Center @ Northwest Church, 6330 54th Ave N. St. Petersburg, FL | 33709 M – F: 5:30 - 6:30 pm

Learn more: http://feedingtampabay.org/feeding-pinellas-empowerment-center

