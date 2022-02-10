Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

February is National Snack Month with Limor Suss

items.[0].videoTitle
National Snack Month
Posted at 10:43 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:43:04-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares delicious snacks for any occasion.

The new Atkins Protein Chips serve as a crunchy snack that provides everything you crave in a bag of chips with 13g of protein and 4g of net carbs.

Lifeway Oat is vegan friendly, certified gluten free-and great in homemade smoothies or on its own. You can find it at your local Whole Foods in the refrigerated kefir and yogurt section.

Butterfinger Heart Box Minis and Butterfinger Hearts Laydown Bags are perfect to exchange with all your Valentines!

Mother's Original Circus Animal Cookies and X’s & O’s Cookies are the classic cookies kids and adults alike delight in!

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com