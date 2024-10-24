Watch Now
FDA-Approved Treatment That Can Slow the Progression of Nearsightedness in Children Aged 8-12

We're learning more about MiSight 1-Day, the FDA-approved treatment on the market that slows the worsening of Myopia.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CooperVision

Children’s lifestyles have drastically changed, with less outdoor play and more screen time than ever before. Only 40% of preschoolers play outside for more than an hour each day, a trend that continues into their preteen years. More than one in three 3rd graders own a smartphone, and screen use for tweens and teens has jumped 17% since the pandemic.

At the same time, myopia—where the eye grows too long and causes nearsightedness—is reaching epidemic levels, projected to affect half of all kids by 2030. This also puts kids’ long-term eye health at risk.

There’s an easy solution: MiSight 1 day, the only FDA-approved contact lens that slows myopia progression. If your kids have a phone in their hands, you should be talking to an optometrist about having MiSight 1 day on their eyes. It’s that simple.

For more information, visit MiSight.com. There, parents can find a local doctor, engage with a simulator of what myopia looks like, and get special offers.

