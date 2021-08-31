Favorite Products for Fall

August is coming to a close which means fall is almost here! Lifestyle expert Limor Gallo is here to share some of her favorite products for heading into the fall season.

Products featured:

GoGo squeeZ

www.gogosqueez.com

Open Table

With busy work and school schedules ramping up in the fall, OpenTable makes planning dinner out at a restaurant easy. Aside from making your reservation, you can now use the OpenTable app to view restaurants' COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The app also offers a direct messaging feature so you can communicate directly with a restaurant to share details, make changes, or even message after your reservation has ended in the event you forget an item at the restaurant or have other needs. You can learn more by downloading the app or visiting opentable.com.

Hero Health Pill Dispenser

Fall is a busy season, which makes it easy to forget whether or not you have taken your medication. A great subscription to introduce to a loved one is the Hero Pill Dispenser, Medication Manager and Pill Organizer. Hero’s membership service makes it easier to spend less time worrying if you or a loved one has taken their medicine. Our busy schedules and forgetfulness can get in the way of a healthy medication schedule. In fact, 50% of the medication is not taken as prescribed. Hero administers up to 10 medications on time, and in the correct dose. You even receive reminders to take medication, or an alert if a loved one has missed a dose. Learn more at herohealth.com.

