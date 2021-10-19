Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Favorite Fall Must-Haves with Limor Suss

items.[0].videoTitle
Favorite Fall Must-Haves
Posted at 9:49 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 09:49:49-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some of her favorite Fall must-haves.

The new Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen combines niacinamide in our proprietary vitamin B3 Complex with prestige skincare ingredients – collagen – and hydrates to rejuvenate skin’s surface cells for visibly firmer, more radiant skin over time.

LinkSmart Pet Wearable is a GPS tracking, step counting, waterproof, customizable, smart pet wearable for dogs of any size.

Dip into WOW with Nutella& GO!® Multigrain, featuring the great taste of Nutella, and hearty multi-grain sticks with oat and blueberries.

HI-CHEW the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect candy for your family to eat at-home
or hand out to trick-or-treaters.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LimorMedia.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com