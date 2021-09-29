Watch
Favorite Fall Finds with Limor Suss

Posted at 9:12 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 09:12:06-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some of her favorite Fall finds.

JCPenney and The Novogratz launched the Back to Everything Collection. An exclusive bright, bold and FUN bedding line plus a curated selection of furniture and décor.

Hungry Buddha® Keto Bars are delicious, low-sugar, plant-powered and allergy-friendly snack bars made with ingredients your body will thank you for choosing.

Even though summer is coming to an end, your summer glow doesn’t have to with Sweet Chef’s Ginger + Vitamin C Moisturizer! It’s a NEW lightweight, yet super hydrating moisturizer that will satisfy all your skin’s cravings

Paid for by Limor Media.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

