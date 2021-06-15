Father's Day Gifting Ideas

Father's Day is just around the corner and Mickey Williams is here to share some ideas on gifts for the dad's on your list.

Is dad tired of losing his Tarpon catch to a circling shark? Sharkbanz just launched their new Zeppelin for fishing.

PRICE: $75.00 to $84.00

SHOP: @Sharkbanz.com.

Established in 2014, Sharkbanz is the global leader in shark deterrent technology. Their patented technology is the result of over a decade’s worth of peer-reviewed scientific research on the use of magnetic technology as an effective shark deterrent. When sharks approach Sharkbanz, they detect the device’s strong electromagnetic field, which produces a sudden sensation that is thousands of times stronger than the signal produced by anything in a shark’s normal food chain. For us humans, it would be similar to having a very bright light suddenly shined in your eyes; not harmful but would make you want to turn away. All around the world, their products are used by beachgoers, divers, and ocean athletes to reduce the risk, and in 2020 they launched the Sharkbanz Fishing division - offering captains the ability to finally protect their catch to great success. Sharkbanz products have over 4,000+ 5-Star reviews from customers of all background, and we have dozens of testimonials of the products working for people in real-world scenarios with sharks.

Think dad would like some luxury eyewear at an affordable price? This line is fave amongst the celeb elite, maybe because it was created by Hollywood A-listers?

Privé Revaux Eyewear

PRICE: Prices start at $29.95

SHOP: @priverevaux.com

Privé Revaux is a celebrity-founded brand of affordable, yet quality eyewear from Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson and Hailee Steinfeld with sunglasses, blue-light blockers, readers and prescription. All of the sunglasses have 100% UVA/UVB protection with scratch-resistant, anti-glare lenses. Built on a shared passion for style and quality with the belief that designer eyewear shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for a select few, the brand is continually on the forefront of design, innovation and craftsmanship. The Readers glasses all have blue light blocking technology, so dad can stream his favorite show, use his devices, game and more without eye strain. Celebrity dads who are fans of Privé Revaux include: George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Dwyane Wade, Ashton Kutcher, and more.

Is the dad on your list REALLY REALLY into skincare?

The Box by Dr Ava Spring 21 Edition

PRICE: $250

SHOP: https://www.theboxbydrava.com/

Do it once or buy dad the annual membership. If your dad is a Divo and loves taking care of himself then he knows very well who Dr. Ava is. The celeb dermatologist who’s known for her work with several athletes and Hollywood A-Listers has curated a quarterly box filled with her most recommended gadgets and elixirs for skin benefits. The Spring 21 Edition was specifically targeted for dads with over $600 worth of items discounted to $250. It’s not a bargain gift for sure, but if you have this type of dad, you were probably ready for an expensive gift.

LAST MINUTE IDEAS?

If you’ve waited until the very last minute then get to the mall or drugstore and grab dad these finds!

Fragrance doesn’t have to be last minute, so pick it up early if you can. Either way, look for scents that score well in reviews and also work with summer heat.

Bad Boy by Carolina Herrera EDT Gift Set

PRICE: $103.00

SHOP: @Macys

Celebrate this Father’s Day with a special gift from Bad Boy by Carolina Herrera. This 3 piece contains a 3.4 oz. Eau de Toilette spray, 3.4 oz. deodorant spray, and .34 oz. travel spray. Bad Boy represents the rebellious men who chart their own path and design their own principles. A complex journey for the senses, Bad Boy opens with alluring notes of black and white pepper, blended with the citric vibrancy of Italian green bergamot. Characteristics of duality continue at the fragrance heart, where cedarwood and sage bring a magnetic elegance. The true secret lies in the base of the scent, with a sensual blend of tonka bean and absolut of cocoa, resulting in a fragrance of refined masculinity with a hint of edge.

This simple dad gift is as easy as a trip to the drugstore (besides didn’t you want to get him a card). My cousin actually told me this is by far his favorite head-to-toe lotion and says he prefers the scented version because it’s light-weight and he always gets compliments. Bam! Easy and budget-friendly.

Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion

PRICE: $6.97

SHOP: @Walmart

Dad’s skin needs love to! For Father’s Day, give Dad the gift of super soft skin with essentials such as Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotions. The derm developed brand, best known for delivering fast-absorbing and long-lasting moisture, offers 2 amazing lotion options to men: Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion with Light Fragrance and Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Fragrance-Free Lotion. Both lotions can be used as body, face and soothing, post-shave hydration solutions, and simplifies Dad’s daily skincare routine, for moisturized skin up to 24 hours.

