Father's Day Cocktails with St. Petersburg Distillery

We chat with St. Petersburg Distillery to learn about some fun cocktails we can cheers to Dad with this Father's Day weekend. Take a look at their take on the Old Fashioned and a Moscow Mule.

Plus, we get a sneak peek at a new product they are getting ready to roll out.

The St. Petersburg Distillery Tasting Room - 800 31st Street South - is open Monday-Friday from 9-4.

To explore all their craft spirit options, please visit us at stpetersburgdistillery.com.

Drink Recipes:

Not your Father’s Old Fashioned

2oz OSP Righteous Rum

2 dashes orange bitters

Splash of cherry juice

Top with Ginger ale

Garnish with Orange slice and cherry

Manly Advice

2oz Tipplers Bourbon Reserve

.75 OSP Sunshine Whiskey

.5oz Vermouth

3 dashes Bitters

Garnish with Orange peel

Golf-Dad Mule

1.5oz Banyan Reserve Vodka

3oz Sweet Tea

2oz Lemonade

Top with Ginger Bee