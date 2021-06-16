Father's Day Cocktails with St. Petersburg Distillery

We chat with St. Petersburg Distillery to learn about some fun cocktails we can cheers to Dad with this Father's Day weekend. Take a look at their take on the Old Fashioned and a Moscow Mule.
Plus, we get a sneak peek at a new product they are getting ready to roll out.
The St. Petersburg Distillery Tasting Room - 800 31st Street South - is open Monday-Friday from 9-4.
To explore all their craft spirit options, please visit us at stpetersburgdistillery.com.
Drink Recipes:
Not your Father’s Old Fashioned
2oz OSP Righteous Rum
2 dashes orange bitters
Splash of cherry juice
Top with Ginger ale
Garnish with Orange slice and cherry
Manly Advice
2oz Tipplers Bourbon Reserve
.75 OSP Sunshine Whiskey
.5oz Vermouth
3 dashes Bitters
Garnish with Orange peel
Golf-Dad Mule
1.5oz Banyan Reserve Vodka
3oz Sweet Tea
2oz Lemonade
Top with Ginger Bee