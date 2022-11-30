Watch Now
Family-Friendly Holiday Festival 'Miracle on Cleveland Street' Happening Sunday

A free family-friendly festival is returning this weekend in downtown Clearwater as Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road presents Miracle on Cleveland Street, now in its 14th year!
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 10:13:22-05

It's all happening on Sunday, December 4 from 2-6 p.m. The 400 block of downtown Clearwater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with falling snow, a variety of live music, and more.

A free holiday concert performed by the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus featuring the Salvation Army Music and Arts Ensembles will be the finale of the day’s activities.

For more information, visit RuthEckerdHall.com/Miracle.

