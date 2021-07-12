Family Advocacy Week Recap

Five-year-old Liliana has been a patient at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital since she was born with CHARGE syndrome, a rare disorder that can be life-threatening. Her mom Katrina represented Liliana sharing their story, as well Jennifer Arnold, M.D., medical director of the simulation center at Johns Hopkins All Children's, to speak with lawmakers to emphasize the importance of Medicaid funding for medically complex children during 2021 Speak Now for Kids Family Advocacy Week in June.
