Fall Weekend Getaway Ideas

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins us with some great products and ideas for your fall weekend getaway.

CELSIUS - Essential Energy

-CELSIUS is a better, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

SPIbelt - Available at SPIbelt.com

-SPIbelt (Small Personal Item Belt) is a secure, discreet pocket to safely carry your daily essentials (ie. wallet, keys, earbuds). SPIbelt is bounce-free, chafe-free, and expandable. Available at SPIbelt.com and Amazon.com

Skinni Bean All Natural Coffee &Tea

-Skinni Bean is brand new, women owned business, recognized Worldwide and sold in local stores in California. Known for their one of a kind all natural coffee & tea blends. As well as other products that help support a healthy Lifestyle.

Carpool Chaos by Infinite Games

-Infinite Games makes hilarious games for every age and every occasion.

OOLY - www.ooly.com

- OOLY, the whimsical and colorful arts, crafts, and school supply brand includes an array of expressive and creative items for both kids and adults, that make any space creative and fun, yet functional. Add tons of color and spark your creativity with OOLY. #CreateYourHappy

The following segment is paid for by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

