Fall Must-Haves with Jamie O'Donnell

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some must-haves for Fall!

1. Update Your Bedding for Great Night’s Sleep

THE NOVOGRATZ FOR JCPENNEY

JCPenney launches New Home Collection with The Novogratz. The Back to Everything Collection features a curated selection of furniture, décor and exclusive bedding and rugs with a contemporary twist. All bedding is 100% cotton that is OEKO-TEX and MADE IN GREEN certified. Pieces are exclusive to JCPenney like Comforter Sets (full/queen), $159 / Sheet Sets (full/queen), $79.99 / Body Pillows $39.99 JCPenney.com

2. Perfect Way to Start the Day

SMOOTHIE KING PUMPKIN COFFEE HIGH PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Today is National Coffee Day! Smoothie King’s Pumpkin Coffee High Protein smoothie provides fall flavors you crave with protein you need to jumpstart your morning! Made with cold brew coffee, organic pumpkin puree and seasonal spices, unlike a plain cup of coffee, these smoothies help fill you up so you get your caffeine boost, festive fall flavor and breakfast (or lunch) all in one. Good News is they have more protein and half the sugar of traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. SmoothieKing.com, Price Varies by Location, $6.15 / 20oz Smoothie

3. Healthier Snack Idea this Fall

PARMCRISPS

ParmCrisps are artisan-crafted, crunchy crisps made from 100% cheese. These keto-friendly snacks are oven-baked, gluten free, sugar free and delicious. A healthier snack option this Fall, unlike other cheese snacks, ParmCrisps are a great source of calcium, pack 13g of protein per serving and low carb too. Flavors like Cheddar, Sour Cream & Onion, Jalapeno and Four Cheese as well as snack mixes. The perfect on-the-go snack to take to the office, the school car pick up line or on the soccer fields this Fall. ParmCrisps.com

4. Easy Side Dish for Fall

KA-ME FRIED RICE

Item Detail: KA-ME, the home chef’s key to Asian Made Easy, is further simplifying meal planning on those extra busy weeknights. 52% of home cooks make Asian meals once a week. A perfect side dish, stand-alone entrée or quick return-to-office and school lunch option. These 4 new Fried Rice varieties, ready in 90 seconds in a microwave or 2 minutes on a stovetop. Flavors: Traditional Egg Fried Rice with 6g of protein, Vegetable Fried Rice, Mushroom Fried Rice and Thai Pineapple Fried Rice. All good sources of fiber and have fewer calories, lower sodium, less added sugar and no artificial flavors or MSG. Amazon, $3.29

5. Perfect Wine for Fall

CUPCAKE VINEYARDS BUTTERKISSED CHARDONNAY

Item Detail: The perfect wine for all your fall drinking and at home entertaining moments. It’s a decadent take on the timeless varietal. It has a smooth, creamy mouthfeel with luscious buttery notes and hints of vanilla, white peach and citrus zest bringing a little extra joy whether your planning a romantic date night or a weekend brunch with friends. CupcakeVineyards.com - $11

Jamie O’Donnell is an award-winning celebrity event planner, TV personality, lifestyle expert and designer with a focus on finding creative ways to inspire as well as solve event, home, entertaining, design and travel challenges. Jamie’s events have been featured on E! Entertainment News and in Glamour Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Martha Stewart Weddings, Grace Ormonde Wedding Style, The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report to name a few. www.jamieo.co