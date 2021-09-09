Fall Interior Design tips with Thom Filicia

Every change of season is a great excuse and time to look around and edit your spaces to the things that you really love. While people always think of this for the spring, as “Spring Cleaning”, it’s just as important, if not more, in the fall as we all plan to spend more time in our spaces through the holidays and into the winter. Thom Filicia is one of today’s most influential and respected interior and product designers, and he shares some great tips for Fall decor.

Trays and boxes are a great way to keep things organized and quick at hand

Display items that you love together in groups for more of an impact

Layer & Lounge: once you’ve edited your interiors, you can then layer them up a bit to add texture and warmth that transitions them both functionally and aesthetically.

Layered rugs

Add a coverlet or duvet to your bed along with a yummy throw

Pillows & throws

Furs & Hydes add a luxurious warmth to any space

Using a rug on a headboard to add an extra layer of texture

Light it Up: as the days get shorter, it’s also important to think about lighting in your interiors.

Use multiple sources of light: table, floor, candles, uprights, task lighting make sure everything is on dimmers.

Bring the Outdoors In:

Even though we can’t be outside, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be surrounded by natural things. Bring the outdoors in by adding seasonal greenery, branches and leaves to your interiors

Thom’s projects include residential, hospitality and commercial interiors all over the world with clients ranging from Tina Fey to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and Delta Airlines. Gaining fame on the Emmy-winning “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” Style Network, HGTV, and most recently Bravo’s “Get A Room with Carson & Thom,” Thom is a best-selling author and has been praised as a top designer and international tastemaker. He is also the driving force behind the Thom Filicia Home Collection, which includes furniture, artwork, bedding, textiles, wallcoverings and more, and has a flagship showroom called Sedgwick & Brattle at The New York Design Center.

