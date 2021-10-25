Fall Family, Home and Wellness

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some must-have items for Fall to refresh your Family, Home and Wellness routines.

1. Support Your Memory and Immune System This Fall

NOOBRU SHIELD

Item Detail: Noobru Shield provides your body with vitamins and minerals to support a healthy memory and immune system. Noobru products support your brain performance – memory, focus, motivation, creativity, recall and endurance. Products are also eco-friendly, vegan friendly and every purchase fortifies the meal of at least one malnourished child for at least a year. Noobru.com, From just $1.60 - $1.23 per day

2. A Shot of Extra Energy this Fall

GUMMISHOT

Item Detail: The world’s first energy shot in a gummy, giving you a delicious and personalized option for added energy. Powerful, long-lasting, plant-based energy gummies available in three flavors: Elderberry, Valencia Orange and Tropical. Each pouch of GummiShot features a simple label with ingredients you can read and contain three plant-based energy gummies that contain 75mg of natural caffeine each, which is roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee for one gummy and 225mg per pouch which is higher than other leading regular strength energy shots. GummiShot.com, $9.97 / 3 Pack

3. Support Your Brain Health this Fall

QUALIA MIND ESSENTIALS

Item Detail: With 28 ingredients, each chosen for their benefit and the synergistic properties of how they work in combination, Qualia Mind helps to enhance focus, memory, and mental clarity across several major neurological systems. The aim of creating Qualia Mind is to support your body’s own ability to upregulate the production of key neurotransmitters, BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor), and other pathways that are critical for optimal brain function. Neurohacker.com or Earth Origins Markets – 20% off through October, Starting at $18.99

4. Bring Family Together this Fall with Outdoor Pizza Nights

ROCCBOX

Item Detail: Bring family and friends together by cooking outdoors and enjoying the cooler fall weather! This professional-grade pizza oven makes Neapolitan-style pizzas in 60 seconds. The Roccbox is easy to use even for beginners. Gozney.com or Amazon, $499 for gas-only / $599 for dual fuel (gas and wood burner)

For more great products visit: www.jamieo.co

