Fall Essentials with Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting
Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joins us with some fall essentials.
For more information on all products discussed, visit:
- LANOLIPS 101 Ointment – Available at Ulta & Ulta.com
- Lysol Disinfecting Wipes – Available at Lysol.com/Fall-Clean
- iQ Sense Wireless Smart Thermometer – Available at ChefiQ.com, Amazon & Costco
- Children’s/Infants’ TYLENOL Dye Free Cherry – Available at Amazon.com
- ZYRTEC – Available at Zyrtec.com