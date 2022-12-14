It’s the holidays, and we're sharing some fabulous gift ideas you may even want for yourself!

Our friend Mickey Williams is here to sharetheglam and show us some of her favorite kits for the glam stars on your list.

LANO Collection Trios | $39.95



Celebrate the season with 3 stunning shades of Lanolip’s Lip Water in Original, Gold, and Watermelon.

Lip Water offers a new kind of hydration (and gloss) to the lips with a formula that is lighter than a balm and completely liquid with zero wax, so it won’t dry out lips.

Created using lanolin to hydrate, peppermint oil to refresh, hyaluronic acid and glycerin to retain moisture, Lip Water has a holographic shimmer to enhance lips’ natural color while providing a dewy glow. Apply alone or over your favorite lip color.

Davines Gift Certificate | Find a salon near you at us.davines.com



Treat mom or any special person on your list to a day of guilt-free decadent hair pampering. While you’re there check out their collections and holiday gift sets. There is seriously something for everyone and every hair!

Better Natured Hair Color | $25.00



Better Natured® Liqui-Creme Hair Color delivers salon-quality, radiant color. 100% of women who tried it agree!

It provides rich, dimensional, vibrant color that lasts for up to 8 weeks.

And, the gray coverage? Impeccable! In fact, 94% of women who tried it agree.**

Its precisely calibrated technology allows you the freedom to mix shades for a customized result. That means that if you mix 1 ounce 6G with 1 ounce of 8G your result will be an exact 7G. Just be sure to follow their mixing instructions and always mix in equal parts color + developer.

Aura Carver Frame | $149



People are taking more photos than ever, and most sit on our devices. Aura created a new kind of photo frame by making it social, powered by an invite-only group of friends and family using the Aura app.

Aura’s lineup of WiFi-connected picture frames makes it easy to enjoy all your favorite photos and videos, beautifully displayed at home. Aura allows you to easily add photos in the Aura app from anywhere, and you can invite your close family and friends to contribute in the app - it instantly becomes your own private social network.

Carolina Herrera Bad Boy Cobalt Gift Set | $118



This holiday season, give the gift of Carolina Herrera with a limited-edition gift set. This 3-piece fragrance set features Bad Boy Cobalt Eau de Parfum, the masculine fragrance by Carolina Herrera.

Bad Boy Cobalt puts an electrifying new spin on the duality of modern masculinity and celebrates the bond of brotherhood. Bad Boy Cobalt combines notes of pink pepper enhanced by the floral yet masculine geranium heart. The mineral accents of the truffle accord base are invigorated with smoky oakwood and infused with vetiver and cedarwood.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million 3 Piece Gift Set

