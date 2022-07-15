Exploring the Magic on the Disney Wish!

All aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line newest ship! The Disney Wish brings to life more Disney storytelling than ever before, immersing guests in Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar adventures in new and unexpected ways. The Disney Wish is filled with one-of-a-kind experiences and industry “firsts” you can’t find anywhere else on land or at sea and Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is showing you some of the magic on-board and we want to make your vacation wishes come true, too. We’re giving away A FREE, four-night Bahamian cruise vacation on the Disney Wish! Just go to our Facebook page to enter for your chance to win. You can find All the details on the sweepstakes entry page. Watch and win a magical vacation cruise with us here at Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 13:59:51-04
