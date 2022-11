Over the past few years, pet parents everywhere have spent much more time at home with their furry family members, and as a result, are more in tune with their pet's health and the reaction they have to their food.

We're getting tips to keep our furry loved ones happy and healthy from world-renowned veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin. He's partnering with Blue Buffalo to help pet parents recognize some common dietary triggers for dogs.

For more information, visit BlueBuffalo.com.