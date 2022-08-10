Watch Now
Explaining Buccal Fat Removal and Why It's So Popular

Dr. John Mesa joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to explain Buccal Fat Removal and why it's so popular right now.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 10, 2022
A surgery known as Buccal Fat Removal is trending right now, designed to remove fat from the cheeks.

Dr. John Mesa joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk more about the procedure and why it's so popular right now.

You can learn more at DrMesa.com.

