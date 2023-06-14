Experience Europe Via Cruising This Summer

Last year, demand for travel to Europe hit an all-time high, following the long-waited lifting of travel restrictions. Today, the desire to travel to this highly sought-out destination remains strong, with Kayak reporting that searches for European travel are 77% higher than last year. All the while, as travelers everywhere feel the pinch of inflation and rising prices for air travel and hotels, many more are turning to cruise vacations in search of value for their summer Europe vacation.

Cruising in Europe offers great value for the vacation dollar, with fares including nearly everything needed for a fantastic trip: world-class dining, well-appointed accommodations, around-the-clock entertainment, and transportation between destinations without the time and hassle of traveling by train or plane. Cruise guests sailing in Europe can unpack once and wake up in a new city or country every day with few to no sea days! Cruising also provides travelers with stress-free planning and endless activities for solo adventurers and the whole family.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers the freedom and flexibility for guests to design their dream European vacation with 121 distinctive itineraries in Europe from now (June) through the end of the year, with voyages calling to 150 ports of call throughout Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles.

This summer, travelers will also have the opportunity to discover the wonders of Europe aboard the Brand’s newest vessels, the award-winning Norwegian Prima, and Norwegian Viva set to debut this August.

Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief for Cruise Critic, has partnered with Norwegian Cruise Line. She joins us to discuss why cruising provides the best value in travel to Europe right now, tips on what to think about before taking your next European cruise vacation, and popular destinations for travelers this summer and beyond.

