Exciting Times at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

It’s an exciting time at Selby Gardens, as we are in the midst of realizing a transformational Master Site Plan at our Downtown Sarasota campus. This innovative plan will better connect our visitors with the work we do here, make Selby Gardens a leader in sustainability, and position us for the future.

Even as Selby Gardens prepares for construction, they are not slowing down at the Gardens! Several new offerings kick off this weekend, including: - opening the 18th annual "Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica exhibit," which features 300 hand-carved and colorfully painted masks created by an Indigenous tribe from Costa Rica. A new campus-to-campus boat tour between our Downtown Sarasota and Historic Spanish Point campuses is also launching. There is currently nothing like it in Sarasota County.

Selby Gardens continues to integrate and enhance their incredible Historic Spanish Point campus, which Selby Gardens adopted in 2020. In addition to 30 acres of native nature and regional history, the Historic Spanish Point campus currently features an international contemporary art exhibition of augmented reality artwork called "Seeing the Invisible." I can try to describe it, but you truly have to see it for yourself!

All information and ticket sales are available on our website at www.selby.org

