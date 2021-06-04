Every Brilliant Thing at the Tampa Repertory Theatre

The Tampa Repertory Theatre (TampaRep) will present the hit off-broadway play, EVERY BRILLIANT THING by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, LIVE in an outdoor open-air setting at Ybor City Museum State Park for two weekends: June 4-5 and 10-12. Thanks to a generous grant from The Gobioff Foundation, tickets are free, though registration is required.

Tickets are free, but space is limited, and registration is required at tamparep.org/every-brilliant-thing .

Seating is provided, and light snacks and refreshments will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages in non-glass containers.

