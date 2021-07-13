Every Animal’s Favorite Vet is Now Seeing New Patients!

In this season of The Incredible Dr. Pol, the doctor and his team tackle a caseload like no other. The action is non-stop as they treat the large and the small—from hustling to save a flailing Arabian horse to caring for a tiny Chihuahua left immobile after a major car accident. A variety of critters, including chinchillas, guinea pigs and geckos keep the vets busy. The crew’s dedication is far-reaching, from customized house calls to around-the-clock critical care.
For more info, visit: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/shows/the-incredible-dr-pol