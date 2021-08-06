Events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend?

Madison Avenue Pizza in Dunedin is home to Tampa Bay's largest pizza pie.

The "That's What She Said Pizza" is 32 inches in diameter, weighs 11 pounds, around 11,000 calories, and can barely fit through the front door of the restaurant.

Each slice is almost as big as a regular 14" inch pizza.

Check out Madison Avenue Pizza at 2660 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin. Click here for the full menu.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 6-8), there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 6

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside, TampaCost: $20Info: The Summer of Cena is coming to Tampa as he makes his return to WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

Saturday, August 7

SharkCon

When: Aug. 7-8

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds at 4800 U.S. Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: SharkCon returns for its seventh year full of even more shark activities, exhibits, vendors and other experiences for all ages. Expect speakers from Shark Week, Nat Geo, and more.

Korn & Staind

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at 4802 US-301 North, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50

Info: Get ready to rock! Korn & Staind will be performing at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Summer Classic Movie Series: Singin' in the Rain

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 N. Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Enjoy the classic film "Singin' in the Rain" at the historic Tampa Theatre this weekend! Show begins Sunday at 3 p.m.

